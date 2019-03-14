Zacks: Analysts Expect Roku Inc (ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.56 Million

Analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $189.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $186.60 million. Roku posted sales of $136.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $324,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,639 shares of company stock valued at $21,800,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roku by 588.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 121,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $6,313,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Roku by 63.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Roku has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -759.25 and a beta of 3.66.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

