Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adomani Inc (ADOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adomani’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Adomani reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adomani will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adomani.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADOM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adomani in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

ADOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 181,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.80. Adomani has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.97.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

