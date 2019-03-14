Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to post $13.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 billion and the lowest is $12.87 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $9.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $55.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.32 billion to $56.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.60 billion to $77.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.60. The company had a trading volume of 315,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

