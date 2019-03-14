Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital Wireless Inc (IDCC) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. InterDigital Wireless reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital Wireless.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.36 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.95%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $67.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. InterDigital Wireless has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $85.85.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, CEO William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,074,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,421,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

