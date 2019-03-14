Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. TC Pipelines reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter.

TCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.80.

NYSE:TCP opened at $36.28 on Monday. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,640,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in TC Pipelines by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

