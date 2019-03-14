Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report $65.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.12 million and the highest is $67.55 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $58.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year sales of $277.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.88 million to $281.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $308.09 million, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $309.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. ValuEngine cut Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

WIFI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 422,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,297. The stock has a market cap of $925.85 million, a PE ratio of -716.33 and a beta of 1.09. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,302,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,362,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,750. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

