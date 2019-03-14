Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.48. CNX Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 52.22% and a return on equity of 32.52%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

CNXM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 174,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were issued a $0.3603 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

In related news, Chairman N J. Deiuliis purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 872,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

