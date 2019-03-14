Zacks: Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the six analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Element Solutions’ rating score has declined by 39.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Element Solutions an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $474,091,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,211. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

