Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casa Systems (CASA) to Sell

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

CASA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 83.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 54,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

