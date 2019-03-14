Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.65.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

