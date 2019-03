Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY) to Sell

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operating segments include Chemicals, Functional Materials, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Business and Others. The Chemicals segment deals with fine and basic chemicals which consists of melamine, sulfuric and nitric acid, ammonia and epoxy compound. The Functional Materials segment produces display, semiconductor and inorganic materials. The Agrochemicals segment markets herbicides, insecticides and fungicide. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers anti-cholesterol agent and custom chemicals. The Wholesale Business segment handles chemical trading. The Others segment includes fertilizers, transportation, landscaping and engineering. Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:NNCHY opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

