Zacks Investment Research Lowers Snap-on (SNA) to Sell

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Snap-on has underperformed the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company has a soft sales trend in the past few quarters, mostly due to sluggishness in the Tools Group segment. The company reported negative sales surprise for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2018. Lower sales at the International franchise business hurt revenues for Tools Group. This along with shortfalls in the OEM dealership arena weighed on organic sales. Further, adverse currency movements impacted top line. Volatility in raw-material prices and stiff competition are additional woes. However, the company delivered in-line earnings in the fourth quarter, after posting bottom line beat for more than seven years. The company is benefiting from robust business model and focus on value-creation processes. Further, broad-based strength in Commercial & Industrial Group division is also aiding performance.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

SNA stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.69. 22,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,044.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $3,158,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,589. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Snap-on by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

