Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HollyFrontier (HFC) to “Hold”

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Being of the largest oil refiners in the United States, HollyFrontier's capability to process a wide mix of crude and its access to some of the fastest growing domestic markets is a real strength. HFC owns 57% interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners which helps the company get fee-based revenues. The Petro-Canada Lubricants acquisition of 2017 has helped HollyFrontier expand into the high-margin, less competitive business of producing specialty lubricants. HollyFrontier also possesses a robust balance-sheet and is committed to investor friendly moves. However, the firm is bogged down by cost escalation associated with maintenance downtime and unplanned refinery shutdowns. As it is, the U.S. refiners are feeling the pinch of higher RFS costs to comply with new cleaner gasoline production rules. This accounts for our conservative stance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HFC. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

NYSE:HFC opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

