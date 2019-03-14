Zacks: MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRBK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023. The company has a market cap of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.17. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $18.99.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 2.04% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

