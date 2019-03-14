Zacks: MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MVC Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MVC Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in MVC Capital by 22.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MVC Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in MVC Capital by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MVC opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 million, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 62.25. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 60.27%. Equities research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

