Zacks: OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONE. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of ONE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,382,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC boosted its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

