Zacks: Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Salem Media Group’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salem Media Group an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,744. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.68. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.50 million. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 146,564 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Salem Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 387,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

