Zacks: SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $28.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In other SB One Bancorp news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $137,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 235,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SBBX opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

