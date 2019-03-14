Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Given $56.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Shinhan Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $56.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 135 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,296.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 46,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,024. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.