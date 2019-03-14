Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Santander lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,919,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 293,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 89,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,119. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.