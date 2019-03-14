Zephyr (ZEPH) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Zephyr has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Zephyr has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $0.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zephyr token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00380557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.01696632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00233670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Zephyr’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. Zephyr’s official website is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token. Zephyr’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc.

Zephyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zephyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zephyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

