Zynga (ZNGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.42

Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 561348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Zynga alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Zynga had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $125,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,720 shares in the company, valued at $847,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,694 shares of company stock worth $1,786,273 over the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,074,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 6,486,449.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,048,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,114,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $41,398,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,963,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zynga (ZNGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.42” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/zynga-znga-hits-new-12-month-high-at-5-42.html.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.