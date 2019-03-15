-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jianpu Technology.

JT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of JT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,979. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,941,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

