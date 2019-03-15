$0.06 EPS Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. Chico’s FAS reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Nomura set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,746. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $634.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

