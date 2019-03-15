-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.75). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $491.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.42. 575,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $645.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.