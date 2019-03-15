$0.43 EPS Expected for Xencor Inc (XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xencor by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xencor by 143.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 105.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.40.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.