$0.62 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (CERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.