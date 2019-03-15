$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.57%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 415.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

