-$0.90 EPS Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) to post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

DFFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,959. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.95% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

