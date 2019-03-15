$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visa Inc (V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,485 shares of company stock worth $14,568,370 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 924,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $138,743,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 241,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,597,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.30. 3,458,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,401. Visa has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

