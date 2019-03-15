$1.47 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.80.

In related news, insider Shane Hostetter sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $392,608.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $270,385.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $4.87 on Friday, hitting $200.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,431. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.50%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

