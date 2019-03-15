$1.62 EPS Expected for FMC Corp (FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $251,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,275.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,880 shares of company stock worth $11,144,839. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

