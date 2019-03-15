10,000 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Purchased by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Patrick Industries makes up about 0.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 132,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 222,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $6,746,007.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PATK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,200. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.00 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

