1,043 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Watermark Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

ESGE opened at $33.67 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

