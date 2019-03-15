$125.02 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report $125.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.60 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $114.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $484.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.72 million to $485.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.46 million, with estimates ranging from $526.79 million to $548.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

In other news, Director John Steinhardt sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $687,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,640 shares in the company, valued at $226,163,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,187 shares of company stock worth $6,961,901. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $378,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $232.25. 4,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,192. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $246.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

