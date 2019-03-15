129,000 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4,437.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,794,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,656 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 24th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following two business segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

