14,576 Shares in Dell Inc. (DELL) Purchased by HRS Investment Holdings LLC

HRS Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DELL stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.47.
DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Friday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
