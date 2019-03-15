1607 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 64,949 Shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (MUS)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 1,510.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 321.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

In other Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc.

