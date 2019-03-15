16,997 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Foot Locker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the athletic footwear retailer to purchase up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.24.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,082 shares of company stock worth $5,013,064. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “16,997 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/16997-shares-in-foot-locker-inc-fl-acquired-by-kiwi-wealth-investments-limited-partnership.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.