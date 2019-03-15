18,387 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,766,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 290,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,345,082. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

