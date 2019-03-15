2,790 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Acquired by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $85.81 and a 12-month high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.40.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

