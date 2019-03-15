$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.24 billion. Intuit reported sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $6.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $689,631.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,184.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,259 shares of company stock valued at $23,447,484 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Intuit by 17,362.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 20,211,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,273,455,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuit by 46,373.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $422,227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,545,000 after buying an additional 1,457,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $258.13. 3,463,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $259.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

