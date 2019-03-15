$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,602,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,461. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $91.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

