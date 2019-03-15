$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.54 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $14.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $203.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stryker by 8,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $831,822,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $474,132,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 987.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,479 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 215,255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

