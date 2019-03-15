44,232 Shares in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 51.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 107,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

In other news, CFO Amit Muni bought 13,500 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $80,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 16,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 164,500 shares of company stock worth $982,285 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $7.02 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/44232-shares-in-wisdom-tree-investments-inc-wetf-acquired-by-oregon-public-employees-retirement-fund.html.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.