$47.01 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella Inc (AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $47.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.00 million and the highest is $47.06 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $217.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.74 million to $235.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $267.71 million, with estimates ranging from $228.16 million to $316.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

AMBA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. 540,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,238. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.04. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $826,854 over the last three months. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,714,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 165,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

