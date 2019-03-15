$479.89 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $479.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.30 million and the lowest is $475.50 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $402.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. 1,923,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Norman Axelrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838,401 shares of company stock valued at $256,187,738. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after purchasing an additional 887,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,502,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 887,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 234,338 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,593,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,170,000 after buying an additional 1,295,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 291,235 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

