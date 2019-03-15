51,184 Shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $28.95 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.22. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 92.83%. The business had revenue of $360.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.31%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $991,121.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “51,184 Shares in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/51184-shares-in-warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc-purchased-by-corecommodity-management-llc.html.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.