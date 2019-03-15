$545.48 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (WAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post $545.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.32 million and the lowest is $543.94 million. Waters reported sales of $530.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.99.

WAT traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,124. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $246.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.93.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $657,110.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $940,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

