$576.27 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $576.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $582.88 million and the lowest is $568.80 million. Belden posted sales of $605.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. Belden’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth about $2,159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 25.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.61.

Belden announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

